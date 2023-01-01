$16,491+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester
2.5X TOURING PACKAGE
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1390
- Mileage 60,284 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
****COMING SOON, ONE OWNER, GOOD HISTORY, SUBARU FORESTER AWD WITH ONLY 60K KMS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NEW BALL JOINTS, NEW SHOCKS, ALL NEW BRAKES!****
*****VALUE PRICED AT $16,491+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
