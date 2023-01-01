Menu
COMING SOON, ONE OWNER, GOOD HISTORY, SUBARU FORESTER AWD WITH ONLY 60K KMS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NEW BALL JOINTS, NEW SHOCKS, ALL NEW BRAKES! VALUE PRICED AT $16,491+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED

2009 Subaru Forester

60,284 KM

Details Description

$16,491

+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester

2.5X TOURING PACKAGE

2009 Subaru Forester

2.5X TOURING PACKAGE

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$16,491

+ taxes & licensing

60,284KM
Used
VIN JF2SH63659H736176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1390
  • Mileage 60,284 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

****COMING SOON, ONE OWNER, GOOD HISTORY, SUBARU FORESTER AWD WITH ONLY 60K KMS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NEW BALL JOINTS, NEW SHOCKS, ALL NEW BRAKES!****





*****VALUE PRICED AT $16,491+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$16,491

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2009 Subaru Forester