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<p>2009 TOYOTA MATRIX AWD</p><p>✅FRESH SAFETY<br>✅CLEAN TITLE<br>✅AWD<br>✅2.4L Engine<br>✅AUTOMATIC TRANSMISION<br>✅ONLY 142,400 KM</p>

2009 Toyota Matrix

142,400 KM

Details Description Features

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Matrix

AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14081637

2009 Toyota Matrix

AWD

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

  1. 1778525660872
  2. 1778525661387
  3. 1778525661829
  4. 1778525662260
  5. 1778525662697
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1LE40E29C002613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 TOYOTA MATRIX AWD

✅FRESH SAFETY
✅CLEAN TITLE
✅AWD
✅2.4L Engine
✅AUTOMATIC TRANSMISION
✅ONLY 142,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Luggage Rack

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

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204-589-XXXX

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204-589-6047

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$10,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2009 Toyota Matrix