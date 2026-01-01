$10,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Toyota Matrix
AWD
2009 Toyota Matrix
AWD
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
142,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1LE40E29C002613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 TOYOTA MATRIX AWD
✅FRESH SAFETY
✅CLEAN TITLE
✅AWD
✅2.4L Engine
✅AUTOMATIC TRANSMISION
✅ONLY 142,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
Call Dealer
204-589-XXXX(click to show)
$10,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
204-589-6047
2009 Toyota Matrix