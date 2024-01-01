$7,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser
CLASSIC
2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser
CLASSIC
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Red Metalic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low mileage Local Manitoba vehicle with no major accidents, 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser, Economical 2.4 Litre 4-cylinder engine. Options include heated power seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Comfortable and spacious interior with fold down rear seat for extra cargo space. Good Service history. Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $7,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
Vehicle Features
Westside Sales
204-488-3793