Clean economical low kilometer Focus. Fresh safety loaded SEL including heated leather and a sunroof. only 146332 kms, local car with no major accidents.

Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

2010 Ford Focus

146,332 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Focus

SEL 4dr Sedan

2010 Ford Focus

SEL 4dr Sedan

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FAHP3HN8AW249991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2651
  • Mileage 146,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean economical low kilometer Focus. Fresh safety loaded SEL including heated leather and a sunroof. only 146332 kms, local car with no major accidents.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest

