2010 Lexus RX 350

110,430 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9379024
  • Stock #: 22510
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA1AC044803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Tungsten Pearl]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22510
  • Mileage 110,430 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

