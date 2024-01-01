Menu
Look at this 2010 Pontiac G5 SE **New Arrival** . Its Manual transmission and Gas I4 2.2L/134 engine will keep you going. This Pontiac G5 comes equipped with these options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk/dome lamps w/theatre dimming, Stainless-steel exhaust system, Speed sensitive electric steering, Solar-Ray light tinted glass, Satin nickel instrument panel trim w/black HVAC & radio controls, Remote keyless entry w/content theft security system, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: adjustable headrests, driver seat height adjuster, Rear seat heating ducts, and Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black MetallicCarbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Driver's Package PartDriver's Package Part
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Pontiac G5