$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT, with impressively low kilometers. Powered by a 320 Horsepower 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, this Camaro delivers a balance of performance and efficiency. The Camaro is an iconic design that turns heads wherever it goes. With the Bright silver exterior, black leather interior, Foose 20 inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler make this Camaro just as sharp as it is sporty. Great Service history ,clean title with no major accidents. Carfax report available on our website. This Camaro exemplifies careful ownership and with low kilometers make this Camaro a standout choice for enthusiasts and daily drivers alike.
Don't miss an opportunity to own this 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT, a perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability. Affordably Priced at only $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793