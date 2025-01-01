Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT,  with impressively low kilometers. Powered by a 320 Horsepower 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, this Camaro delivers a  balance of performance and efficiency. The Camaro is an iconic design that turns heads wherever it goes. With the Bright silver exterior, black leather interior, Foose 20 inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler make this Camaro just as sharp as it is sporty. Great Service history ,clean title with no major accidents. Carfax report available on our website. This Camaro exemplifies careful ownership and with low kilometers  make this Camaro  a standout choice for enthusiasts and daily drivers alike.</p><p>Dont miss an opportunity to own this 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT, a perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability. Affordably Priced at only $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491</p><p> </p>

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

Watch This Vehicle
12081880

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1736552190
  2. 1736552188
  3. 1736552189
  4. 1736552191
  5. 1736552190
  6. 1736552189
  7. 1736552187
  8. 1736552187
  9. 1736552181
  10. 1736552183
  11. 1736552188
  12. 1736552185
  13. 1736552185
  14. 1736552189
  15. 1736552187
  16. 1736552190
  17. 1736552182
  18. 1736552184
  19. 1736552188
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FC1ED0B9124242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT,  with impressively low kilometers. Powered by a 320 Horsepower 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, this Camaro delivers a  balance of performance and efficiency. The Camaro is an iconic design that turns heads wherever it goes. With the Bright silver exterior, black leather interior, Foose 20 inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler make this Camaro just as sharp as it is sporty. Great Service history ,clean title with no major accidents. Carfax report available on our website. This Camaro exemplifies careful ownership and with low kilometers  make this Camaro  a standout choice for enthusiasts and daily drivers alike.

Don't miss an opportunity to own this 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT, a perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability. Affordably Priced at only $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser LX 115,000 KM $5,450 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 127,148 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup Koupe for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Kia Forte Koup Koupe 85,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Camaro