2011 Chevrolet Express

174,000 KM

Details Description

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

3500 Express 3500

2011 Chevrolet Express

3500 Express 3500

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521156
  • Stock #: 5713
  • VIN: 1GB3G3CG5B1175154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5713
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ex- Government Vehicle, Well maintained, Ex-Ambulance, 174,000 Km, V8, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)

If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401

Dealer Permit # 4273

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

