$17,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,450
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
204-261-1847
2011 Chevrolet Express
2011 Chevrolet Express
3500 Express 3500
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
204-261-1847
$17,450
+ taxes & licensing
174,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521156
- Stock #: 5713
- VIN: 1GB3G3CG5B1175154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 5713
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ex- Government Vehicle, Well maintained, Ex-Ambulance, 174,000 Km, V8, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more,
Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)
If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401
Dealer Permit # 4273
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Rouge Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5