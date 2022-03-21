$14,697+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Traverse
LT* AWD/Air Conditioning/Automatic Transmission
Location
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
- Listing ID: 8695178
- Stock #: 25548
- VIN: 1GNKVGED4BJ256502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,357 KM
Vehicle Description
* ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION DECENT CARGO SPACE, EASY MANEUVERABILITY and VERSATILITY checks all the boxes in this FUNCTIONAL & PRACTICAL 2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT! Equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, power windows, power locks and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
