Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

130,357 KM

Details Description Features

$14,697

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,697

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Traverse

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

LT* AWD/Air Conditioning/Automatic Transmission

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

LT* AWD/Air Conditioning/Automatic Transmission

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$14,697

+ taxes & licensing

130,357KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8695178
  • Stock #: 25548
  • VIN: 1GNKVGED4BJ256502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25548
  • Mileage 130,357 KM

Vehicle Description

* ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION DECENT CARGO SPACE, EASY MANEUVERABILITY and VERSATILITY checks all the boxes in this FUNCTIONAL & PRACTICAL 2011 Chevrolet Traverse LT! Equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, power windows, power locks and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 37,000 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento EX*...
 107,247 KM
$27,887 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XTR*...
 58,873 KM
$45,997 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory