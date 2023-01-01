Menu
2011 GMC SIERRA 3500 4X4 DUMP TRUCK! NO ACCIDENTS AS PER CARFAX, LOW MILEAGE, ONLY 143K KMS, 6.0 V8, SINGLE CAB, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, DUMP TRUCK BED INCLUDES PULL COVER,TRUCK SET UP FOR SNOW PLOW (PLOW NOT INCLUDED), WILL BE SOLD WITH ALL NEW TIRES, OIL CHANGE, FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED. INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 14.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.57, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.2, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.34, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start prewiring, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / paddle shifter, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 125 amps, Auxiliary engine cooler, Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Battery saver, Body side moldings: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Towing mirrors, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Upholstery: cloth, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: torsion bars, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: polished aluminum, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted steel, Tow hooks: front, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

143,672 KM

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 3500

SLE DUMP TRUCK

2011 GMC Sierra 3500

SLE DUMP TRUCK

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

143,672KM
Used
VIN 1GT323CG6BF159350

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P1368
  • Mileage 143,672 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***COMING SOON***2011 GMC SIERRA 3500 4X4 DUMP TRUCK! NO ACCIDENTS AS PER CARFAX, LOW MILEAGE, ONLY 143K KMS, 6.0 V8, SINGLE CAB, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, DUMP TRUCK BED INCLUDES PULL COVER,TRUCK SET UP FOR SNOW PLOW (PLOW NOT INCLUDED), WILL BE SOLD WITH ALL NEW TIRES, OIL CHANGE, FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 14.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.57, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.2, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.34, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start prewiring, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / paddle shifter, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 125 amps, Auxiliary engine cooler, Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Battery saver, Body side moldings: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Towing mirrors, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Upholstery: cloth, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: torsion bars, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: polished aluminum, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted steel, Tow hooks: front, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Axle ratio: 3.73

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Convenience

Cupholders: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Towing Mirrors
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Headlights: auto on/off
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Tire type: all season
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Tow hooks: front
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear spring type: leaf
Satellite communications: OnStar
Total speakers: 4
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Front air conditioning zones: single
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Body side moldings: body-color
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Auxiliary engine cooler
Front spring type: torsion bars
Mirror color: black
4WD type: part time
Battery rating: 600 CCA
Grille color: chrome surround
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Pickup bed light
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
Rear brake width: 1.34
Alternator: 125 amps
Wheels: painted steel
Remote engine start prewiring
Spare wheel type: polished aluminum
Front brake width: 1.57
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / paddle shifter
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2011 GMC Sierra 3500