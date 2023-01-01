$23,991+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 3500
SLE DUMP TRUCK
2011 GMC Sierra 3500
SLE DUMP TRUCK
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P1368
- Mileage 143,672 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***COMING SOON***2011 GMC SIERRA 3500 4X4 DUMP TRUCK! NO ACCIDENTS AS PER CARFAX, LOW MILEAGE, ONLY 143K KMS, 6.0 V8, SINGLE CAB, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, DUMP TRUCK BED INCLUDES PULL COVER,TRUCK SET UP FOR SNOW PLOW (PLOW NOT INCLUDED), WILL BE SOLD WITH ALL NEW TIRES, OIL CHANGE, FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $23,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 14.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.57, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.2, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.34, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Remote engine start prewiring, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / paddle shifter, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 125 amps, Auxiliary engine cooler, Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free, Battery rating: 600 CCA, Battery saver, Body side moldings: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Towing mirrors, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Upholstery: cloth, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: torsion bars, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: short and long arm, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: polished aluminum, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted steel, Tow hooks: front, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008