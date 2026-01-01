2011 Nissan Murano

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MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 Engine<br data-start=in.40in. data-end=in.43in. /> CVT Automatic Transmission<br data-start=in.69in. data-end=in.72in. /> All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=in.87in. data-end=in.90in. /> Locking Differential<br data-start=in.110in. data-end=in.113in. /> Power Steering<br data-start=in.127in. data-end=in.130in. /> Cruise Control<br data-start=in.144in. data-end=in.147in. /> Remote StartSAFETYBackup Camera<br data-start=in.184in. data-end=in.187in. /> Electronic Stability Control<br data-start=in.215in. data-end=in.218in. /> Traction Control<br data-start=in.234in. data-end=in.237in. /> ABS Brakes<br data-start=in.247in. data-end=in.250in. /> Brake Assist<br data-start=in.262in. data-end=in.265in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.296in. data-end=in.299in. /> Advanced Airbag System<br data-start=in.321in. data-end=in.324in. /> Child Safety Rear Door Locks<br data-start=in.352in. data-end=in.355in. /> Rear Window Defroster<br data-start=in.376in. data-end=in.379in. /> Automatic HeadlightsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBOSE Premium Audio System<br data-start=in.455in. data-end=in.458in. /> Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=in.480in. data-end=in.483in. /> Touchscreen Display<br data-start=in.502in. data-end=in.505in. /> Navigation System<br data-start=in.522in. data-end=in.525in. /> USB Input<br data-start=in.534in. data-end=in.537in. /> AUX Input<br data-start=in.546in. data-end=in.549in. /> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br data-start=in.578in. data-end=in.581in. /> Keyless Entry<br data-start=in.594in. data-end=in.597in. /> Push Button Start<br data-start=in.614in. data-end=in.617in. /> Voice Command Capability<br data-start=in.641in. data-end=in.644in. /> Premium Audio SpeakersCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats<br data-start=in.708in. data-end=in.711in. /> Heated Steering Wheel<br data-start=in.732in. data-end=in.735in. /> Leather Seating Surfaces<br data-start=in.759in. data-end=in.762in. /> Memory Driver Seat<br data-start=in.780in. data-end=in.783in. /> Power Driver Seat<br data-start=in.800in. data-end=in.803in. /> Power Passenger Seat<br data-start=in.823in. data-end=in.826in. /> Dual Zone Climate Control<br data-start=in.851in. data-end=in.854in. /> Dual Sunroof<br data-start=in.866in. data-end=in.869in. /> Power Windows<br data-start=in.882in. data-end=in.885in. /> Power Door Locks<br data-start=in.901in. data-end=in.904in. /> Power Heated Mirrors<br data-start=in.924in. data-end=in.927in. /> Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel<br data-start=in.959in. data-end=in.962in. /> Split Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=in.986in. data-end=in.989in. /> Center Console Storage<br data-start=in.1011in. data-end=in.1014in. /> Front and Rear CupholdersEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower Liftgate<br data-start=in.1077in. data-end=in.1080in. /> Roof Rack<br data-start=in.1089in. data-end=in.1092in. /> Alloy Wheels<br data-start=in.1104in. data-end=in.1107in. /> Fog Lights<br data-start=in.1117in. data-end=in.1120in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.1140in. data-end=in.1143in. /> Body Colour Door Handles<br data-start=in.1167in. data-end=in.1170in. /> Body Colour Mirrors<br data-start=in.1189in. data-end=in.1192in. /> Privacy Glass<br data-start=in.1205in. data-end=in.1208in. /> Rear Wiper<br data-start=in.1218in. data-end=in.1221in. /> Chrome Exterior TrimOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability<br data-start=in.1294in. data-end=in.1297in. /> Locking Differential<br data-start=in.1317in. data-end=in.1320in. /> Hill Start Assist<br data-start=in.1337in. data-end=in.1340in. /> Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.1389in. data-end=in.1392in. /> Stock Number#4889<br data-start=in.1409in. data-end=in.1412in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

2011 Nissan Murano

135,801 KM

Details Description

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Nissan Murano

SL AWD l HTD Seats & Steering l Remote Start l Back Up Cam l Dual Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14145622

2011 Nissan Murano

SL AWD l HTD Seats & Steering l Remote Start l Back Up Cam l Dual Sunroof

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
135,801KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW0BW172550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4889
  • Mileage 135,801 KM

Vehicle Description

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 Engine
CVT Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive
Locking Differential
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Remote StartSAFETYBackup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Rear Window Defroster
Automatic HeadlightsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBOSE Premium Audio System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
USB Input
AUX Input
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Voice Command Capability
Premium Audio SpeakersCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces
Memory Driver Seat
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Dual Zone Climate Control
Dual Sunroof
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Heated Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear CupholdersEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower Liftgate
Roof Rack
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Privacy Glass
Rear Wiper
Chrome Exterior TrimOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability
Locking Differential
Hill Start Assist
Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4889
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$11,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2011 Nissan Murano