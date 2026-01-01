$11,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Nissan Murano
SL AWD l HTD Seats & Steering l Remote Start l Back Up Cam l Dual Sunroof
2011 Nissan Murano
SL AWD l HTD Seats & Steering l Remote Start l Back Up Cam l Dual Sunroof
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$11,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
135,801KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW0BW172550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4889
- Mileage 135,801 KM
Vehicle Description
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 Engine
CVT Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive
Locking Differential
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Remote StartSAFETYBackup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Rear Window Defroster
Automatic HeadlightsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBOSE Premium Audio System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
USB Input
AUX Input
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Voice Command Capability
Premium Audio SpeakersCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces
Memory Driver Seat
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Dual Zone Climate Control
Dual Sunroof
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Heated Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear CupholdersEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower Liftgate
Roof Rack
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Privacy Glass
Rear Wiper
Chrome Exterior TrimOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability
Locking Differential
Hill Start Assist
Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4889
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
CVT Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive
Locking Differential
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Remote StartSAFETYBackup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Rear Window Defroster
Automatic HeadlightsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBOSE Premium Audio System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
USB Input
AUX Input
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Voice Command Capability
Premium Audio SpeakersCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces
Memory Driver Seat
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Dual Zone Climate Control
Dual Sunroof
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Heated Mirrors
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Split Folding Rear Seats
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear CupholdersEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower Liftgate
Roof Rack
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Privacy Glass
Rear Wiper
Chrome Exterior TrimOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability
Locking Differential
Hill Start Assist
Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4889
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$11,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2011 Nissan Murano