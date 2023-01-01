Menu
2011 Volvo XC70

219,149 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
T6 Level III Safetied AS-IS

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

219,149KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10024020
  • Stock #: F54ARU
  • VIN: YV4902BZ2B1102747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,149 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Headlight Washers
Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Rear wiper w/washer
Rain sensing 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/flat blades
XC unique roof rails
Sill mouldings/wheel arches cladding
XC unique design grille
Active bending lights (ABL)
Heated windscreen w/heated washer nozzles
Home Safe & approach security lighting -inc: side view mirror puddle lights
P235/55R17 mud/snow tires
Power operated tailgate
Retractable heated pwr mirrors w/memory & integrated turn signals

Interior

Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Cup Holders
Sunglass Holder
Driver/front passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front seatback storage pockets
outside temp display
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Illuminated locking glove box
Front/rear armrest
Ignition immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Rear-window defroster w/timer
Adjustable rear seat vents on B-pillars
Interior air quality system
Front/rear XC unique floor mats
XC unique door panel stitching
Console mounted aluminum grab handle
(2) 12-volt auxiliary pwr outlets
XC unique cargo mats
Dual-zone electronic climate control (ECC)
Intelligent driver info system
Interior aluminum inlays
Auto-dimming rearview mirror -inc: integrated compass
Grocery bag holder
Pwr windows -inc: front window auto up/down & anti-trap feature
Heated/ventilated pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory
Interior lighting -inc: front/rear reading lamps, cabin light delay
Leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: decor inlays
Soft cargo load cover

Safety

Front/Rear Park Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
3-point seat belts w/pretensioners for all seating positions
Dynamic Stability Traction Control (DSTC)
Driver/front passenger whiplash protection system
Fading brake support (FBS)
Driver & front passenger multi-stage airbags -inc: passenger switch
ISOFIX rear seat attachments
Side-impact protection system -inc: front seat side-impact airbags, front/rear inflatable curtains

Mechanical

Speed Sensitive Steering
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
hill descent control (HDC)
Electric parking brake
MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar
6-speed driver adaptive automatic Geartronic transmission
All wheel drive w/instant traction
Front/rear skid plate
3.0L turbocharged DOHC 24-valve I6 aluminum engine
Four "C" continuously controlled chassis
Multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar -inc: coil springs

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
Sirius satellite radio receiver
AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: 160-watt amp, (8) speakers, USB/iPod functionality

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

