2011 Volvo XC70

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 219,149 KM Used

Listing ID: 10024020

10024020 Stock #: F54ARU

F54ARU VIN: YV4902BZ2B1102747

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Electric Silver Metallic

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 219,149 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Sunroof Headlight Washers Privacy Glass Halogen Headlights Front fog lights Bodyside mouldings Rear wiper w/washer Rain sensing 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/flat blades XC unique roof rails Sill mouldings/wheel arches cladding XC unique design grille Active bending lights (ABL) Heated windscreen w/heated washer nozzles Home Safe & approach security lighting -inc: side view mirror puddle lights P235/55R17 mud/snow tires Power operated tailgate Retractable heated pwr mirrors w/memory & integrated turn signals Interior Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM HomeLink Garage Door Opener Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Cup Holders Sunglass Holder Driver/front passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors Tilt/telescopic steering column Front seatback storage pockets outside temp display Leather-wrapped shift knob Illuminated locking glove box Front/rear armrest Ignition immobilizer theft-deterrent system Rear-window defroster w/timer Adjustable rear seat vents on B-pillars Interior air quality system Front/rear XC unique floor mats XC unique door panel stitching Console mounted aluminum grab handle (2) 12-volt auxiliary pwr outlets XC unique cargo mats Dual-zone electronic climate control (ECC) Intelligent driver info system Interior aluminum inlays Auto-dimming rearview mirror -inc: integrated compass Grocery bag holder Pwr windows -inc: front window auto up/down & anti-trap feature Heated/ventilated pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory Interior lighting -inc: front/rear reading lamps, cabin light delay Leather-wrapped steering wheel -inc: decor inlays Soft cargo load cover Safety Front/Rear Park Assist Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners for all seating positions Dynamic Stability Traction Control (DSTC) Driver/front passenger whiplash protection system Fading brake support (FBS) Driver & front passenger multi-stage airbags -inc: passenger switch ISOFIX rear seat attachments Side-impact protection system -inc: front seat side-impact airbags, front/rear inflatable curtains Mechanical Speed Sensitive Steering Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) hill descent control (HDC) Electric parking brake MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar 6-speed driver adaptive automatic Geartronic transmission All wheel drive w/instant traction Front/rear skid plate 3.0L turbocharged DOHC 24-valve I6 aluminum engine Four "C" continuously controlled chassis Multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar -inc: coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity Sirius satellite radio receiver AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: 160-watt amp, (8) speakers, USB/iPod functionality

