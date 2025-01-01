$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4685
- Mileage 163,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2012 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM PLUS AWD 163,720 KM
2.0 L TURBO 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
4 CYLINDER
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/RADIO
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS
HILL DESCENT CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
SUNROOF/MOON ROOF
TRACTION CONTROL
Asking $11 999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions
