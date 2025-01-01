Menu
<p >Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p >2012 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM PLUS AWD 163,720 KM</p> <p >2.0  L  TURBO 4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p >**Clean Title**</p> <p >**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p > </p> <p >FEATURES:</p> <p >4 CYLINDER</p> <p >5 PASSENGER</p> <p >AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p >AM/FM/RADIO</p> <p >BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p >BLUETOOTH</p> <p >CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p >HEATED SEATS</p> <p >HILL DESCENT CONTROL</p> <p >POWER LOCKS</p> <p >POWER STEERING</p> <p >POWER WINDOWS</p> <p >SUNROOF/MOON ROOF</p> <p >TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p > </p> <p > </p> <p >Asking $11 999 + taxes</p> <p >** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p >** Warranty Available **</p> <p > </p> <p >Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p >Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p >1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p >www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p > </p> <p >While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

VIN WA1VFCFP4CA084875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4685
  • Mileage 163,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

