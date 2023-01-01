Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.<br><br>GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $143.57 bi-weekly over 60 months at 8.99% OAC.</p><p>Visit our Website at<strong><u> http://famousmotors.ca/</u></strong> to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.<br><br>All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!<br><br>***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***<br><br>For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044</p>

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

180,400 KM

Details Description

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2LT

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 10756451
  2. 10756451
  3. 10756451
  4. 10756451
  5. 10756451
  6. 10756451
  7. 10756451
  8. 10756451
  9. 10756451
  10. 10756451
  11. 10756451
  12. 10756451
  13. 10756451
  14. 10756451
  15. 10756451
  16. 10756451
Contact Seller

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,400KM
Used
VIN KL77P2EM8CK525279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $143.57 bi-weekly over 60 months at 8.99% OAC.

Visit our Website at http://famousmotors.ca/ to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Famous Motors

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 143,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED 163,700 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord Sedan Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 130,000 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Orlando