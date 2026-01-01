$6,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
2012 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
138,475KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB7CT388260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,475 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 DODGE JOURNEY
🚩FRESH SAFETY
🚩CLEAN TITLE
🚩2.4L ENGINE / FWD
🚩Push Start
🚩138,475 KM
Price $6,900 + Taxes
Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)
585 McGregor Street
Winnipeg.
☎️204-887-4663
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
Call Dealer
204-589-XXXX(click to show)
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
204-589-6047
2012 Dodge Journey