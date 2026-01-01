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<p>2012 DODGE JOURNEY</p><p>🚩FRESH SAFETY<br>🚩CLEAN TITLE<br>🚩2.4L ENGINE / FWD<br>🚩Push Start<br>🚩138,475 KM</p><p>Price $6,900 + Taxes</p><p>Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)<br>585 McGregor Street<br>Winnipeg.</p><p>☎️204-887-4663 </p>

2012 Dodge Journey

138,475 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14176999.813872365?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33818

2012 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
138,475KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB7CT388260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 DODGE JOURNEY

🚩FRESH SAFETY
🚩CLEAN TITLE
🚩2.4L ENGINE / FWD
🚩Push Start
🚩138,475 KM

Price $6,900 + Taxes

Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)
585 McGregor Street
Winnipeg.

☎️204-887-4663 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

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204-589-XXXX

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204-589-6047

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$6,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2012 Dodge Journey