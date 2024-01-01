$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange[Crush]
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24179
- Mileage 119,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Gear up for Ride Time's "April Deals Brings May Wheels Sale"! This April, we're shifting gears from luck to certainty with thrilling opportunities on the road ahead. Leveraging our reputation for exceptional service, we're embracing the renewal and growth that spring brings. Our "April Deals Brings May Wheels Sale" is all about embarking on an exhilarating journey to your next car. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Dive into our curated selection of 80-120 top-tier, high-quality vehicles. With the majority priced under $30,000, snagging your dream car feels like hitting the jackpot. April-Exclusive Offers: We've adjusted our prices to ensure you get unparalleled deals, turning the dream of owning that perfect car into reality. Financing Made Easy: Jump on our flexible financing options, including an attractive "No Payments For 90 Days" offer (on approved credit). With some of the most competitive rates around, sliding into your new car is smoother than ever. Reliability You Can Count On: Every vehicle we sell undergoes a comprehensive safety inspection and includes a detailed CarFax report, ensuring your fresh start is secure. And with our Oil 4 Life Program, we're always here to support your car's maintenance, helping you save in the long term. Connect On Your Terms: Ready to take the next step? Reach out by texting us at 204-400-1965, exploring our selection at fast.ridetime.ca, visiting us for a direct experience, or chatting with us at https://m.me/ridetime. We're excited to guide you to your next automotive adventure. A Time to Thrive: The "April Deals Brings May Wheels Sale" is more than just a saleit's a kickoff to finding the perfect car at the perfect price. Let's make this April unforgettable with offers that propel you forward. Join us for the "April Deals Brings May Wheels Sale" and let's drive into a brighter season together! All The Best, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080)
