Hey friend! Gear up for Ride Times April Deals Brings May Wheels Sale! This April, were shifting gears from luck to certainty with thrilling opportunities on the road ahead. Leveraging our reputation for exceptional service, were embracing the renewal and growth that spring brings. Our April Deals Brings May Wheels Sale is all about embarking on an exhilarating journey to your next car. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Dive into our curated selection of 80-120 top-tier, high-quality vehicles. With the majority priced under $30,000, snagging your dream car feels like hitting the jackpot. April-Exclusive Offers: Weve adjusted our prices to ensure you get unparalleled deals, turning the dream of owning that perfect car into reality. Financing Made Easy: Jump on our flexible financing options, including an attractive No Payments For 90 Days offer (on approved credit). With some of the most competitive rates around, sliding into your new car is smoother than ever. Reliability You Can Count On: Every vehicle we sell undergoes a comprehensive safety inspection and includes a detailed CarFax report, ensuring your fresh start is secure. And with our Oil 4 Life Program, were always here to support your cars maintenance, helping you save in the long term. Connect On Your Terms: Ready to take the next step? Reach out by texting us at 204-400-1965, exploring our selection at fast.ridetime.ca, visiting us for a direct experience, or chatting with us at https://m.me/ridetime. Were excited to guide you to your next automotive adventure. A Time to Thrive: The April Deals Brings May Wheels Sale is more than just a saleits a kickoff to finding the perfect car at the perfect price. Lets make this April unforgettable with offers that propel you forward. Join us for the April Deals Brings May Wheels Sale and lets drive into a brighter season together! All The Best, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080)

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

119,656 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG6CL133977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange[Crush]
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24179
  • Mileage 119,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2012 Jeep Wrangler