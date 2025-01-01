Menu
207,320 KM

+ taxes & licensing
AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX

12947408

AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA28CG237970

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,320 KM

🚙 2012 Kia Sorento – $8,990 📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service – Winnipeg 📞 Call us at 431-777-7528 Reliable, roomy, and ready for anything! This 2012 Kia Sorento is in very good condition — a practical SUV with comfort, space, and all the right features for family life or commuting. Vehicle Details: • 207,260 km • Automatic transmission • 2.4L 4-cylinder engine – efficient and dependable • Exterior: Grey | Interior: Black • Gasoline • Clean title – no major damage or issues • Very good condition – runs and drives smoothly Features: ✅ All-wheel drive (AWD) ✅ Heated front seats ✅ Bluetooth & AUX input ✅ Power windows, locks & mirrors ✅ Cruise control ✅ Air conditioning ✅ Rear folding seats for extra cargo space ✅ Alloy wheels ✅ Fully safety inspected ✅ Clean inside and out ✅ Trade-ins welcome Come check it out today at Hiru Auto Sales, 585 McGregor St. The perfect balance of comfort and capability — this Sorento is ready to roll! 📞 Call 431-777-7528 for more details or to book a test drive.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

Hiro Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2012 Kia Sorento