$8,990+ taxes & licensing
2012 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX
Location
Hiro Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
431-777-7528
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,320 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2012 Kia Sorento – $8,990 📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service – Winnipeg 📞 Call us at 431-777-7528 Reliable, roomy, and ready for anything! This 2012 Kia Sorento is in very good condition — a practical SUV with comfort, space, and all the right features for family life or commuting. Vehicle Details: • 207,260 km • Automatic transmission • 2.4L 4-cylinder engine – efficient and dependable • Exterior: Grey | Interior: Black • Gasoline • Clean title – no major damage or issues • Very good condition – runs and drives smoothly Features: ✅ All-wheel drive (AWD) ✅ Heated front seats ✅ Bluetooth & AUX input ✅ Power windows, locks & mirrors ✅ Cruise control ✅ Air conditioning ✅ Rear folding seats for extra cargo space ✅ Alloy wheels ✅ Fully safety inspected ✅ Clean inside and out ✅ Trade-ins welcome Come check it out today at Hiru Auto Sales, 585 McGregor St. The perfect balance of comfort and capability — this Sorento is ready to roll! 📞 Call 431-777-7528 for more details or to book a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Hiro Auto Sales and Service
