2012 Kia Soul

2011 Kia Soul in Pearl Brown Metallic, features a  Super Economical 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder engine. Options include Power Sunroof,  Heated Front Seats, Blue Tooth, Aux & USB ports, Rear back up camera, Cruise control, ,Power windows locks and mirrors,  Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

159,229KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJT2A6XC7365758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Kia Soul in Pearl Brown Metallic, features a  Super Economical 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder engine. Options include Power Sunroof,  Heated Front Seats, Blue Tooth, Aux & USB ports, Rear back up camera, Cruise control, ,Power windows locks and mirrors,  Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $12,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2012 Kia Soul