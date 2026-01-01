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<p>Fully loaded. Premium Plus package with Panoramic Sunroof, A rare car in stunning condition for its age. Non smoking pet free, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Car has just been serviced and safetied with new tires, Second set of alloy wheels with winter tires, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>No issues, runs and drives perfect. The 2.0 litre turbo provides Fuel economy & performance., Very reasonably priced at only $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491</p>

2013 Audi Allroad

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Audi Allroad

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14143381

2013 Audi Allroad

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Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1UFCFLXDA039076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11280.0
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded. Premium Plus package with Panoramic Sunroof, A rare car in stunning condition for its age. Non smoking pet free,  Car has just been serviced and safetied with new tires, Second set of alloy wheels with winter tires,  No issues, runs and drives perfect. The 2.0 litre turbo provides Fuel economy & performance., Very reasonably priced at only $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-XXXX

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204-488-3793

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$14,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2013 Audi Allroad