$14,950+ taxes & licensing
2013 Audi Allroad
Premium
2013 Audi Allroad
Premium
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11280.0
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded. Premium Plus package with Panoramic Sunroof, A rare car in stunning condition for its age. Non smoking pet free, Car has just been serviced and safetied with new tires, Second set of alloy wheels with winter tires, No issues, runs and drives perfect. The 2.0 litre turbo provides Fuel economy & performance., Very reasonably priced at only $14,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
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