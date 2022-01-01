Menu
2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

236,000 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

Black Diamond Edition 4x4

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

Black Diamond Edition 4x4

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8091652
  VIN: 3gntkee70dg310359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche Black Diamond Edition 4x4 5.3 v8 auto cloth interior 6 passenger seating air cond tilt cruise pl pw pm trailer tow package , alloy wheels very good shape well maintained. new lower ball joints , new front brake rotors and pads. $18900 plus taxes 236,000 km We offer Bank Financing and leasing Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca Dp0789

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Pedals
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

