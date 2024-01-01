Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em><strong><u>Dealer# 4660</u></strong></em></p><p><strong>Fresh Safety</strong></p><p><strong>In Excellent Condition.</strong></p><p><strong>The vehicle currently has Michelin Tubeless <em>Winter Tires.</em></strong></p><p><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Come down to our dealership  The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!</em></p><p> </p><p><strong>Contact us now @ </strong></p><p><strong>Office # </strong>(204) 255-1297     </p><p><strong>Direct Sales # </strong>(204) 881-5932 </p><p><strong>Toll Free #</strong> 1-866-439-2295 </p><p><strong>Email: </strong>sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p>                                                                  <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong></p><p>                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!</p>

2013 Chrysler 200

171,455 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1704904730
  2. 1704904730
  3. 1704904730
  4. 1704904730
  5. 1704904730
  6. 1704904730
  7. 1704904730
  8. 1704904669
  9. 1704904669
  10. 1704904730
  11. 1704904730
  12. 1704904730
  13. 1704904730
  14. 1704904730
  15. 1704904730
  16. 1704904730
  17. 1704904730
  18. 1704904730
  19. 1704904730
  20. 1704904730
  21. 1704904730
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBAB3DN668212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DN668212
  • Mileage 171,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

Fresh Safety

In Excellent Condition.

The vehicle currently has Michelin Tubeless Winter Tires.

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

 

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wgn LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wgn LX 192,751 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS W/1LS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS W/1LS 203,003 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.6L LT w/1SH for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.6L LT w/1SH 210,560 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 200