2013 Dodge Journey

142,111 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9551632
  • Stock #: 22373A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG2DT666153

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,111 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

