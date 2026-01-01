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2013 Ford Edge
SEL
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
279,375KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC8dBC27447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 279,375 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Edge SEL – Clean, Reliable, and Ready to Go
Selling a well-maintained 2013 Ford Edge SEL in great condition. This midsize SUV offers a smooth ride, strong performance, and plenty of comfort for daily driving or road trips.
Key Features:
- 3.5L V6 engine – powerful and reliable
- Automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) / Front-Wheel Drive (adjust if needed)
- Heated leather seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- Backup camera & parking sensors
- Bluetooth connectivity & premium sound system
- Power seats, windows, and locks
- Spacious interior with large cargo area
Contact us today to learn more or to schedule a test drive.
Hiru Auto Sales & Services, 585 McGregor Street. Call 204-589-6047
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
Call Dealer
204-589-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
204-589-6047
2013 Ford Edge