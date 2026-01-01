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<p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>2013 Ford Edge SEL – Clean, Reliable, and Ready to Go</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Selling a well-maintained 2013 Ford Edge SEL in great condition. This midsize SUV offers a smooth ride, strong performance, and plenty of comfort for daily driving or road trips.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-spread=false><li>3.5L V6 engine – powerful and reliable</li><li>Automatic transmission</li><li>All-Wheel Drive (AWD) / Front-Wheel Drive (adjust if needed)</li><li>Heated leather seats</li><li>Dual-zone climate control</li><li>Backup camera & parking sensors</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity & premium sound system</li><li>Power seats, windows, and locks</li><li>Spacious interior with large cargo area</li></ul><p>Contact us today to learn more or to schedule a test drive.</p><p>Hiru Auto Sales & Services, 585 McGregor Street. <img class=emoji role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4de.svg alt=📞 width=11 height=11> Call 204-589-6047 </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Ford Edge

279,375 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
13986216

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
279,375KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC8dBC27447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 279,375 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Edge SEL – Clean, Reliable, and Ready to Go

Selling a well-maintained 2013 Ford Edge SEL in great condition. This midsize SUV offers a smooth ride, strong performance, and plenty of comfort for daily driving or road trips.

Key Features:

  • 3.5L V6 engine – powerful and reliable
  • Automatic transmission
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) / Front-Wheel Drive (adjust if needed)
  • Heated leather seats
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Backup camera & parking sensors
  • Bluetooth connectivity & premium sound system
  • Power seats, windows, and locks
  • Spacious interior with large cargo area

Contact us today to learn more or to schedule a test drive.

Hiru Auto Sales & Services, 585 McGregor Street. Call 204-589-6047 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

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204-589-XXXX

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204-589-6047

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Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2013 Ford Edge