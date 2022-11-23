$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
178,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9391441
- Stock #: 22516
- VIN: 1FMCU9G90DUA56122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Ruby Red Tinted]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,720 KM
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8