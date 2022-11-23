2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 7 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9391441

9391441 Stock #: 22516

22516 VIN: 1FMCU9G90DUA56122

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Ruby Red Tinted]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22516

Mileage 178,720 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.