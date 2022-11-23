Menu
2013 Ford Escape

178,720 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9391441
  • Stock #: 22516
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G90DUA56122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Ruby Red Tinted]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22516
  • Mileage 178,720 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

