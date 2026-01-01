$10,950+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometre Sporty Economical 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer, Dark silver with Graphite Grey Interior, heated seats and Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks, alloy wheels, Just safetied and serviced. No major collisions and great service history, Carfax is available on our website. Very Economical to Own & Operate. Priced Right at Only $10,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491 Stk# 11267.0
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