Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low Kilometre Sporty Economical 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer, Dark silver with Graphite Grey Interior, heated seats and  Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks, alloy wheels, Just safetied and serviced.   No major collisions and great service history, Carfax is available on our website. Very Economical to Own & Operate.   Priced Right at Only $10,950. <a name=_Hlk200976148></a>plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491 Stk# 11267.0</p>

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14012085

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1777487888
  2. 1777487888
  3. 1777487887
  4. 1777487888
  5. 1777487888
  6. 1777487887
  7. 1777487887
  8. 1777487888
  9. 1777487887
  10. 1777487887
  11. 1777487887
  12. 1777487887
  13. 1777487888
  14. 1777487887
  15. 1777487888
  16. 1777487887
  17. 1777487888
  18. 1777487888
  19. 1777487888
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FU1DU608285

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometre Sporty Economical 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer, Dark silver with Graphite Grey Interior, heated seats and  Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks, alloy wheels, Just safetied and serviced.   No major collisions and great service history, Carfax is available on our website. Very Economical to Own & Operate.   Priced Right at Only $10,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491 Stk# 11267.0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 133,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 174,000 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford Escape SE 132,000 KM $13,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer