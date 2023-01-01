Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Subaru Forester, All Wheel Drive, Deep Burgundy with Gray cloth interior, Lots of Luxury features, Panoramic Sunroof, Power seats, Blue Tooth, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors,  spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $13,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.</p><p> </p><p>Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.</p><p> </p>

2013 Subaru Forester

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Forester

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Forester

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1702575294
  2. 1702575295
  3. 1702575295
  4. 1702575294
  5. 1702575295
  6. 1702575294
  7. 1702575296
  8. 1702575295
  9. 1702575296
  10. 1702575296
  11. 1702575289
  12. 1702575296
  13. 1702575295
  14. 1702575296
  15. 1702575296
  16. 1702575297
  17. 1702575297
  18. 1702575293
  19. 1702575296
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SHCDC4DG406319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10760.1
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru Forester, All Wheel Drive, Deep Burgundy with Gray cloth interior, Lots of Luxury features, Panoramic Sunroof, Power seats, Blue Tooth, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors,  spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $13,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

 

Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT 112,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 131,000 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 176,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Forester