$11,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
2013 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
200,358KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BRGLC0D3200941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E31142
- Mileage 200,358 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 OUTBACK PREMIUM
LIKE NEW CONDITION
LOADED
LEATHER
SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
BLUETOOTH
EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION AVAILABLE
1 owner non smoker
2.5l 4 cyl
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carland
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC 135,397 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid 191,429 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 169,209 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Email Carland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2013 Subaru Outback