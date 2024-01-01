Menu
2013 OUTBACK PREMIUM LIKE NEW CONDITION LOADED LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION AVAILABLE 1 owner non smoker 2.5l 4 cyl

2013 Subaru Outback

200,358 KM

Details

$11,988


2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988



200,358KM
Used
VIN 4S4BRGLC0D3200941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E31142
  • Mileage 200,358 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 OUTBACK PREMIUM



LIKE NEW CONDITION

LOADED

LEATHER

SUNROOF

NAVIGATION

HEATED SEATS

BLUETOOTH



EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION AVAILABLE



1 owner non smoker



2.5l 4 cyl

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

204-227-4600

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

2013 Subaru Outback