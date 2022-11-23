2014 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 3 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 134,349 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Front license plate mounting provisions Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor CYBER GREY METALLIC Cross-Traffic Alert PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: standard equipment TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Requires Subscription ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (STD) AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD PLAYER -inc: 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display USB port auxiliary input jack (STD) WHEELS 19" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM 9-SPOKE SEATING 7 PASSENGER -inc: 2nd row captains chairs 3rd row flat-folding 60/40 split bench seat w/SmartSlide access (STD) POWER TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass sunshade EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES TIRES P255/60R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

