2014 Buick Enclave

134,349 KM

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

3.6L AWD | Heated Leather | Blind Spot Monitor | Reverse Camera

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

134,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9346891
  • Stock #: 97692

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,349 KM

2014 Buick Enclave With 134,349kms, 3.6L V6, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Heated Leather Seats, Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Moonroof, Parking Sensors, Factory Remote Start, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, and Nitrogen Filled Tires upon delivery! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate mounting provisions
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
CYBER GREY METALLIC
Cross-Traffic Alert
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: standard equipment
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (STD)
AUDIO SYSTEM COLOUR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD PLAYER -inc: 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display USB port auxiliary input jack (STD)
WHEELS 19" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM 9-SPOKE
SEATING 7 PASSENGER -inc: 2nd row captains chairs 3rd row flat-folding 60/40 split bench seat w/SmartSlide access (STD)
POWER TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass sunshade
EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
TIRES P255/60R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

