2014 Chevrolet Camaro

135,559 KM

Details Description

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

1LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

135,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9812935
  • Stock #: 23142
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E31E9264637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Crystal Red Tintcoat]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 135,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey there, friend! Ready to embark on an intergalactic car-buying journey? Buckle up for Ride Time's "May the Deals Be with You" event! Our prices are so competitive and our selection so diverse, you might think we've joined forces with the galaxy's finest and you'd be right! With an average of 100 vehicles under $30,000 in stock, we've got the perfect ride to suit your terrestrial adventures. Our alliance with over 15 lenders ensures we'll find financing options that work for you no Jedi mind tricks involved! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program," saving you approximately $200 per year. We'll make it easy for you to pilot your new ride, no matter your location. We offer worldwide shipping, and if you have a trade-in, we'll give you a fair price for it no Sith schemes here. To make things even smoother, we provide contactless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you have any questions, our team is available 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger athttps://m.me/ridetime. So, if you're prepared for a car deal that's out of this world, visit us in-store or shop online now during our "May the Deals Be with You" event! Trust us this is one galactic adventure you'll be thrilled to embark on!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

