Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB LT Auto, available now at Westside Sales. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with charcoal cloth upholstery, perfect for hauling passengers or cargo. With only 67,701km on the odometer, this Sonic is practically brand new!</p><p>This Sonic LT comes loaded with features that make driving a pleasure, including a powerful 4-cylinder engine, smooth automatic transmission, and a comfortable driving position thanks to its adjustable steering wheel and bucket seats. Youll love the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making every journey a breeze. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected by a comprehensive security system and multiple airbags.</p><p><strong>Five Features that Make this Sonic Shine:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Sleek Hatchback Design:</strong> This stylish Sonic is perfect for those who want a car that looks as good as it drives.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Whether youre transporting passengers or hauling groceries, the Sonics roomy interior will exceed your expectations.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with this Sonics efficient engine thats perfect for daily commutes.</li><li><strong>Technology-Packed:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and more.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have multiple airbags and a security system to keep you protected.</li></ol><p>Come see this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic at Westside Sales today! <!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings><br /> <o:AllowPNG/><br /> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /> <w:WordDocument><br /> <w:View>Normal</w:View><br /> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom><br /> <w:TrackMoves/><br /> <w:TrackFormatting/><br /> <w:PunctuationKerning/><br /> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/><br /> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid><br /> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent><br /> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText><br /> <w:DoNotPromoteQF/><br /> <w:LidThemeOther>EN-US</w:LidThemeOther><br /> <w:LidThemeAsian>X-NONE</w:LidThemeAsian><br /> <w:LidThemeComplexScript>X-NONE</w:LidThemeComplexScript><br /> <w:Compatibility><br /> <w:BreakWrappedTables/><br /> <w:SnapToGridInCell/><br /> <w:WrapTextWithPunct/><br /> <w:UseAsianBreakRules/><br /> <w:DontGrowAutofit/><br /> <w:SplitPgBreakAndParaMark/><br /> <w:EnableOpenTypeKerning/><br /> <w:DontFlipMirrorIndents/><br /> <w:OverrideTableStyleHps/><br /> </w:Compatibility><br /> <m:mathPr><br /> <m:mathFont m:val=Cambria Math/><br /> <m:brkBin m:val=before/><br /> <m:brkBinSub m:val=--/><br /> <m:smallFrac m:val=off/><br /> <m:dispDef/><br /> <m:lMargin m:val=0/><br /> <m:rMargin m:val=0/><br /> <m:defJc m:val=centerGroup/><br /> <m:wrapIndent m:val=1440/><br /> <m:intLim m:val=subSup/><br /> <m:naryLim m:val=undOvr/><br /> </m:mathPr></w:WordDocument><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml><br /> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=false DefUnhideWhenUsed=false<br /> DefSemiHidden=false DefQFormat=false DefPriority=99<br /> LatentStyleCount=376><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=0 QFormat=true Name=Normal/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 QFormat=true Name=heading 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 7/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 8/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 9/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 7/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 8/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index 9/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 7/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 8/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 9/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Normal Indent/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=footnote text/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=annotation text/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=header/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=footer/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=index heading/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=35 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=caption/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=table of figures/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=envelope address/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=envelope return/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=footnote reference/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=annotation reference/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=line number/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=page number/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=endnote reference/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=endnote text/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=table of authorities/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=macro/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=toa heading/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Bullet/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Number/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Bullet 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Bullet 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Bullet 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Bullet 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Number 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Number 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Number 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Number 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=10 QFormat=true Name=Title/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Closing/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Signature/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=1 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Default Paragraph Font/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Body Text/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Body Text Indent/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Continue/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Continue 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Continue 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Continue 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=List Continue 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Message Header/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=11 QFormat=true Name=Subtitle/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Salutation/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Date/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Body Text First Indent/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Body Text First Indent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Note Heading/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Body Text 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Body Text 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Body Text Indent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Body Text Indent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Block Text/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Hyperlink/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=FollowedHyperlink/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=22 QFormat=true Name=Strong/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=20 QFormat=true Name=Emphasis/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Document Map/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Plain Text/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=E-mail Signature/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Top of Form/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Bottom of Form/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Normal (Web)/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Acronym/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Address/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Cite/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Code/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Definition/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Keyboard/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Preformatted/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Sample/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Typewriter/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=HTML Variable/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Normal Table/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=annotation subject/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=No List/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Outline List 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Outline List 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Outline List 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Simple 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Simple 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Simple 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Classic 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Classic 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Classic 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Classic 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Colorful 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Colorful 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Colorful 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Columns 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Columns 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Columns 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Columns 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Columns 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Grid 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Grid 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Grid 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Grid 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Grid 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Grid 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Grid 7/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Grid 8/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table List 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table List 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table List 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table List 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table List 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table List 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table List 7/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table List 8/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table 3D effects 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table 3D effects 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table 3D effects 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Contemporary/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Elegant/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Professional/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Subtle 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Subtle 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Web 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Web 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Web 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Balloon Text/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 Name=Table Grid/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Table Theme/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true Name=Placeholder Text/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=1 QFormat=true Name=No Spacing/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true Name=Revision/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=34 QFormat=true<br /> Name=List Paragraph/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=29 QFormat=true Name=Quote/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=30 QFormat=true<br /> Name=Intense Quote/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=19 QFormat=true<br /> Name=Subtle Emphasis/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=21 QFormat=true<br /> Name=Intense Emphasis/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=31 QFormat=true<br /> Name=Subtle Reference/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=32 QFormat=true<br /> Name=Intense Reference/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=33 QFormat=true Name=Book Title/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=37 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Bibliography/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true<br /> UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=TOC Heading/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=41 Name=Plain Table 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=42 Name=Plain Table 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=43 Name=Plain Table 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=44 Name=Plain Table 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=45 Name=Plain Table 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=40 Name=Grid Table Light/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 1/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 2/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 3/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 4/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 5/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46<br /> Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51<br /> Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52<br /> Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 6/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Mention/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Smart Hyperlink/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Hashtag/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Unresolved Mention/><br /> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true<br /> Name=Smart Link/><br /> </w:LatentStyles><br /> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 10]><br /> <style><br /> /* Style Definitions */<br /> table.MsoNormalTable<br /> {mso-style-name:Table Normal;<br /> mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;<br /> mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;<br /> mso-style-noshow:yes;<br /> mso-style-priority:99;<br /> mso-style-parent:;<br /> mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;<br /> mso-para-margin-top:0in;<br /> mso-para-margin-right:0in;<br /> mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;<br /> mso-para-margin-left:0in;<br /> line-height:107%;<br /> mso-pagination:widow-orphan;<br /> font-size:11.0pt;<br /> font-family:Calibri,sans-serif;<br /> mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;<br /> mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;<br /> mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;<br /> mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;<br /> mso-bidi-font-family:Times New Roman;<br /> mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;<br /> mso-font-kerning:1.0pt;<br /> mso-ligatures:standardcontextual;}<br /> </style><br /> <![endif]--></p><p>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p><p> </p>

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

67,701 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LT Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LT Auto

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1730160019
  2. 1730160031
  3. 1730160032
  4. 1730160029
  5. 1730160021
  6. 1730160031
  7. 1730160028
  8. 1730160030
  9. 1730160027
  10. 1730160022
  11. 1730160030
  12. 1730160030
  13. 1730160030
  14. 1730160025
  15. 1730160031
  16. 1730160023
  17. 1730160027
  18. 1730160030
  19. 1730160030
  20. 1730160030
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,701KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6EH3E4139805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10975.0
  • Mileage 67,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB LT Auto, available now at Westside Sales. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with charcoal cloth upholstery, perfect for hauling passengers or cargo. With only 67,701km on the odometer, this Sonic is practically brand new!

This Sonic LT comes loaded with features that make driving a pleasure, including a powerful 4-cylinder engine, smooth automatic transmission, and a comfortable driving position thanks to its adjustable steering wheel and bucket seats. You'll love the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making every journey a breeze. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected by a comprehensive security system and multiple airbags.

Five Features that Make this Sonic Shine:

  1. Sleek Hatchback Design: This stylish Sonic is perfect for those who want a car that looks as good as it drives.
  2. Spacious Interior: Whether you're transporting passengers or hauling groceries, the Sonic's roomy interior will exceed your expectations.
  3. Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with this Sonic's efficient engine that's perfect for daily commutes.
  4. Technology-Packed: Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and more.
  5. Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing you have multiple airbags and a security system to keep you protected.

Come see this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic at Westside Sales today!

1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Sentra SV 115,000 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volvo XC60 AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Volvo XC60 AWD 149,000 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 193,000 KM $17,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Sonic