$10,950+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB LT Auto
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10975.0
- Mileage 67,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr HB LT Auto, available now at Westside Sales. This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with charcoal cloth upholstery, perfect for hauling passengers or cargo. With only 67,701km on the odometer, this Sonic is practically brand new!
This Sonic LT comes loaded with features that make driving a pleasure, including a powerful 4-cylinder engine, smooth automatic transmission, and a comfortable driving position thanks to its adjustable steering wheel and bucket seats. You'll love the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, making every journey a breeze. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected by a comprehensive security system and multiple airbags.
Five Features that Make this Sonic Shine:
- Sleek Hatchback Design: This stylish Sonic is perfect for those who want a car that looks as good as it drives.
- Spacious Interior: Whether you're transporting passengers or hauling groceries, the Sonic's roomy interior will exceed your expectations.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with this Sonic's efficient engine that's perfect for daily commutes.
- Technology-Packed: Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and more.
- Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing you have multiple airbags and a security system to keep you protected.
Come see this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic at Westside Sales today!
1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
204-488-3793