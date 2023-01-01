Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

136,115 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Limited

Location

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

136,115KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9588196
  • Stock #: 444181
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG7ET150307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 444181
  • Mileage 136,115 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • 7-Passenger
  • Command Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Limited
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heated Seats

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag

