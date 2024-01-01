Menu
Dealer# 4660   Comes Safetied  Come down to our dealership The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!! This stunning 2014 Jeep Patriot is ready to take you and your family anywhere you want to go! Some of the creature comforts include AWD,

2.4L 4Cly, Bluetooth, leather heated seats, optional XM radio, cruise control, keyless entry, Come by today for a test drive!

 

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

VIN 1C4NJRAB5ED804575

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ED804575
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

 

Comes Safetied

 

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

This stunning 2014 Jeep Patriot is ready to take you and your family anywhere you want to go! Some of the creature comforts include AWD,

2.4L 4Cly, Bluetooth, leather heated seats, optional XM radio, cruise control, keyless entry, Come by today for a test drive!

 

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297     

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

                                                                  The Car Guy Inc.

                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

