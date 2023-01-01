$10,991+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
Touring
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$10,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Gray Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,121 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
****COMING SOON, 4 CYL, AUTO, SEATS 6 PASSENGERS, CLEAN TITLE****
*****VALUE PRICED AT $10,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: dual front / rear folding / rear outboard seats, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Parking brake trim: urethane, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor / under rear seats, Tray tables: integrated cupholder, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.46, Alternator: 110 amps, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: silver, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Front fog lights, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: integrated turn signals, OEM roof height: undefined, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Parking sensors: rear, Safety brake pedal system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / reclining / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat type: captains chairs, Third row headrests: adjustable / 2, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.2, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008