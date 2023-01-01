2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* ****COMING SOON, 4 CYL, AUTO, SEATS 6 PASSENGERS, CLEAN TITLE**** *****VALUE PRICED AT $10,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: dual front / rear folding / rear outboard seats, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Parking brake trim: urethane, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage / illuminated, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor / under rear seats, Tray tables: integrated cupholder, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.46, Alternator: 110 amps, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: silver, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Front fog lights, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: integrated turn signals, OEM roof height: undefined, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Parking sensors: rear, Safety brake pedal system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / reclining / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 2, Rear seat type: captains chairs, Third row headrests: adjustable / 2, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.2, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

216,121 KM

$10,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

216,121KM
Used
VIN JM1CW2CL5E0171010

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Gray Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,121 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.46

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Antenna type: mast
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Window trim: black
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: captains chairs
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Total speakers: 6
Door trim: cloth
Assist handle: passenger side
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Grille color: silver
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Steering ratio: 16.2
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Parking brake trim: urethane
Alternator: 110 amps
Third row seat folding: split
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Tray tables: integrated cupholder
OEM roof height: undefined
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Floor mats: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / reclining / 6
Center console: front console with storage / illuminated
Armrests: dual front / rear folding / rear outboard seats
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor / under rear seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2014 Mazda MAZDA5