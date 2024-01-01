Menu
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2014 Nissan Sentra

80,748 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra

SL 4dr Sedan CVT

2014 Nissan Sentra

SL 4dr Sedan CVT

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,748KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP3EL663739

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,748 KM

2014 Nissan Sentra