Conquest Truck & Auto Sales
2014 RAM 2500
SLT 4X4 SHORT BOX
Conquest Truck & Auto Sales
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
240,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9637159
- VIN: 3C6TR5DT4EG198774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in, getting safetied 2014 Ram 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 short box SLT 5.7 l Hemi air cond, tilt, cruise, pl ,pw , power seat, alloy wheels, new tires , trailer tow package, spray boxliner, tonneau cover great shape for kms 240,000 We offer Bank Financing and warranties. Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
