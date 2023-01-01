Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi A3

117,593 KM

Details

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A3

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 10621149
  2. 10621149
  3. 10621149
  4. 10621149
  5. 10621149
  6. 10621149
  7. 10621149
  8. 10621149
  9. 10621149
Contact Seller

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10621149
  • Stock #: 23466
  • VIN: WAUJFRFF3F1140160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Glacier White Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23466
  • Mileage 117,593 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2009 BMW 1 Series 128i
 125,116 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 131,778 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Blaze...
 51,172 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory