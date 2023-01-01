$26,991+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
328i AWD Leather/Sunroof/Heat Seat/WINTER TIRE PKG
2015 BMW 3 Series
328i AWD Leather/Sunroof/Heat Seat/WINTER TIRE PKG
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T17617
- Mileage 76,652 KM
Vehicle Description
328i xDrive AWD| BMW Individual PKG, comes w/ 2nd Set of WINTER Alloys/Tires!! Full Napa Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Parking Sensors, Rear Cam, Navigation, Comfort Access, Push Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seats, Local Car! CLEAN TITLE!
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Original Owner's manual
2 sets of Keys
Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-
www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975
"A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!"
*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-669-1248