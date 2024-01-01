$21,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
LT V6 CONVERTIBLE
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 135,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
LOOKS AND DRIVES AMAZING!
2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO LT CONVERTIBLE 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 4 passenger with 135,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), CLOTH SEATING, SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, BACK UP CAMERA, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $21,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
