2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO LT CONVERTIBLE 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 4 passenger with 135,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), CLOTH SEATING, SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, BACK UP CAMERA, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $21,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

135,500 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT V6 CONVERTIBLE

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT V6 CONVERTIBLE

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,500KM
VIN 2G1FD3D30F9264105

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,500 KM

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

LOOKS AND DRIVES AMAZING!

2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO LT CONVERTIBLE 3.6L 6 CYLINDER 4 passenger with 135,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), CLOTH SEATING, SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, BACK UP CAMERA, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $21,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Chevrolet Camaro