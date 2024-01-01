Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Remote Start, Blue Tooth, Power windows locks mirrors are some of the features on this gently used 2015 Chevy Cruze, Economical yet powerful 1.4 Litre, Bright White  with charcoal gray cloth interior, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Affordably Priced at only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA DP#9491</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

114,382 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1714516919
  2. 1714516916
  3. 1714516920
  4. 1714516922
  5. 1714516922
  6. 1714516922
  7. 1714516922
  8. 1714516921
  9. 1714516917
  10. 1714516918
  11. 1714516920
  12. 1714516917
  13. 1714516921
  14. 1714516920
  15. 1714516912
  16. 1714516920
  17. 1714516918
  18. 1714516914
  19. 1714516918
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,382KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0F7238697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10865.1
  • Mileage 114,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Blue Tooth, Power windows locks mirrors are some of the features on this gently used 2015 Chevy Cruze, Economical yet powerful 1.4 Litre, Bright White  with charcoal gray cloth interior, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Affordably Priced at only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 161,000 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 172,157 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 195,771 KM $16,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze