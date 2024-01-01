$11,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10970.0
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Trax, available now at Westside Sales! This sleek bronze crossover boasts a comfortable charcoal interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Trax is a pleasure to drive in both city and highway conditions. This well-maintained vehicle has just 114,000km on the odometer and is packed with features to enhance your driving experience.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and mirrors. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. And rest assured with the added safety of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. The Trax also offers a folding rear seat for added cargo space and tinted glass for privacy. Whether you're navigating busy city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Chevrolet Trax is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Here are five of the Trax's most sizzling features:
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your vehicle without fumbling for your keys.
- Folding Rear Seat: Maximize your cargo space by easily folding down the rear seats.
- Power Windows and Mirrors: Experience the luxury of one-touch power windows and electronically adjustable mirrors.
- Tinted Glass: Enjoy enhanced privacy and a more comfortable driving experience, especially in sunny conditions.
Priced Right at Only $11,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
