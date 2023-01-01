$52,980+ tax & licensing
204-889-6688
2015 Dodge Challenger
SRT 392
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
$52,980
- Listing ID: 10003148
- Stock #: C7591
- VIN: 2C3CDZDJXFH805392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Harmon Kardon Sound System with Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Keyless Entry, Sport Bucket Seats, Digital Speedometer, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Power Adjustable Seating, Sunroof, Remote Start, , 4 Different Driving Modes special "valet" setting for RPM limitations and launch mode, Navigation, Push to start, Sport Paddle Shifters
Basic Info:
-Body: Coupe
-Mileage: 78,000kms
-Interior: Black Nappa Leather
-Exterior: Black Satin Gloss with Silver Stripes
Mechanical:
-Engine: 6.4L Hemi V8
-Output: 485 hp @7,000 rpm, 475 lb-ft @ 6,400 rpm
-Transmission: 8 Speed Auto Transmission
-Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive
-Tires: 275/40/20 Goodyear Eagle F1 Allseasons
-Wheels: 20' "Brass Monkey" lightweight forged aluminum
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
