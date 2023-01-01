Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

78,000 KM

Details Description

$52,980

+ tax & licensing
Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

SRT 392

Location

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

78,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003148
  • VIN: 2C3CDZDJXFH805392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C7591
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New consignment - 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 - 78,000 kms - Local Manitoba Vehicle - 2 keys

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Harmon Kardon Sound System with Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Keyless Entry, Sport Bucket Seats, Digital Speedometer, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Power Adjustable Seating, Sunroof, Remote Start, , 4 Different Driving Modes special "valet" setting for RPM limitations and launch mode, Navigation, Push to start, Sport Paddle Shifters



Basic Info:
-Body: Coupe
-Mileage: 78,000kms
-Interior: Black Nappa Leather
-Exterior: Black Satin Gloss with Silver Stripes

Mechanical:
-Engine: 6.4L Hemi V8
-Output: 485 hp @7,000 rpm, 475 lb-ft @ 6,400 rpm
-Transmission: 8 Speed Auto Transmission
-Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive
-Tires: 275/40/20 Goodyear Eagle F1 Allseasons
-Wheels: 20' "Brass Monkey" lightweight forged aluminum

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

