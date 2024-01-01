$15,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Get ready for Ride Time's "March into Luck" Sale! This March, we're all about mixing luck with adventure on the road. We're building on our solid rep for top-notch service and getting inspired by spring's fresh start vibes. Our "March into Luck" Sale is here to make finding your next car feel like an exciting treasure hunt. Find Your Perfect Ride: Check out our awesome lineup of 80-120 hand-picked, high-quality cars. With most priced under $30,000, it's like finding a lucky four-leaf clover when you spot your dream car. Sweet Deals Just for March: We've tweaked our prices to give you the best deals, making owning that dream car more than just wishful thinkingit's meant to be. Financing That Feels Like Finding a Pot of Gold: Get in on our flexible payment plans, including a cool "No Payments For 90 Days" option (on approved credit). With some of the best rates going, getting into your new ride is as easy as striking gold. Quality You Can Trust: Every car we sell passes a thorough safety check and comes with a detailed CarFax report, so you know your new start is in good hands. Plus, our Oil 4 Life Program means we're always here to take care of your car, saving you money down the road. Get in Touch Your Way: Whether you want to shoot us a text at 204-400-1965, check out our cars online at fast.ridetime.ca, drop by in person for the full experience, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime, we're here to help you find your treasure. Celebrate Good Fortune: The "March into Luck" Sale isn't just a saleit's a celebration of landing the perfect car at the perfect time. Let's make this March one to remember with deals that feel like the luck you've been hoping for. Come join us for the "March into Luck" Sale and let luck lead the way to your new car! Good Luck, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080) 7 Passenger, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Doors, Power Seats, Remote Start, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Compass, Driver Convenience Group, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Left Power Sliding Door, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger Convenience Group, Passenger door bin, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 29L Crew Plus, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, Rear Swiveling Reading & Courtesy Lamps, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Right Power Sliding Door, Security Alarm, Security Group, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener. 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
