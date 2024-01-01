Menu
AWD EX-L| Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Side Camera, Comfort Access, Push Start, Amazing Service Records, One Owner/No Accidents!

2015 Honda CR-V

77,580 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

77,580KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H75FH129710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 129710
  • Mileage 77,580 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD EX-L| Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Side Camera, Comfort Access, Push Start, Amazing Service Records, One Owner/No Accidents!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
MP3 CD Changer
Audio Voice Control

