$25,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Honda CR-V
AWD EX-L| Leather/Sunroof, One Owner/No Accidents!
2015 Honda CR-V
AWD EX-L| Leather/Sunroof, One Owner/No Accidents!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
77,580KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRM4H75FH129710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 129710
- Mileage 77,580 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
AWD EX-L| Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Side Camera, Comfort Access, Push Start, Amazing Service Records, One Owner/No Accidents!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
MP3 CD Changer
Audio Voice Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Auto| Convertible/400HP/Local/NO Accidents! 55,731 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD LEATHER Sunroof CAMERA Factory Warrnty 77,494 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE Leather Rear Cam Push Start NO ACCIDENTS! 58,250 KM $28,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,991
+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248
2015 Honda CR-V