Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Smooth, sporty, and dependable — this 2015 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever the road takes you. With just 122,000 kms, it offers great value and plenty of miles ahead.</p><p>Reliable and fuel efficient 4 cylinder engine. Well equipped SUV with Bluetooth stereo and hands-free, steering wheel controls, cruise control, power mirrors, heated seats, remote start, equipped with all-weather tires. </p><p>Clean, comfortable, and priced to move at only $14,900 plus taxes, don’t wait on this one! Recently serviced and freshly safetied! <span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!</span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Apply for financing on our website. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale </span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>DP#9491</span></p>

2015 Hyundai Tucson

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle
13146370

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1762373129505
  2. 1762373130014
  3. 1762373130437
  4. 1762373130903
  5. 1762373131327
  6. 1762373131766
  7. 1762373132200
  8. 1762373132618
  9. 1762373133063
  10. 1762373133496
  11. 1762373133970
  12. 1762373134385
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JTCAF6FU008648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Smooth, sporty, and dependable — this 2015 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever the road takes you. With just 122,000 kms, it offers great value and plenty of miles ahead.

Reliable and fuel efficient 4 cylinder engine. Well equipped SUV with Bluetooth stereo and hands-free, steering wheel controls, cruise control, power mirrors, heated seats, remote start, equipped with all-weather tires. 

Clean, comfortable, and priced to move at only $14,900 plus taxes, don’t wait on this one! Recently serviced and freshly safetied! Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca

Apply for financing on our website.

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale

 

DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda CR-V EX 139,000 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 179,000 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Edge SEL 110,222 KM SOLD

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2015 Hyundai Tucson