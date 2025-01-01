$14,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
GL
2015 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Smooth, sporty, and dependable — this 2015 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever the road takes you. With just 122,000 kms, it offers great value and plenty of miles ahead.
Reliable and fuel efficient 4 cylinder engine. Well equipped SUV with Bluetooth stereo and hands-free, steering wheel controls, cruise control, power mirrors, heated seats, remote start, equipped with all-weather tires.
Clean, comfortable, and priced to move at only $14,900 plus taxes, don’t wait on this one! Recently serviced and freshly safetied! Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website.
Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-488-3793