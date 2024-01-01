$19,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti Q70
3.7L
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 171,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
BRAND NEW SET OF MICHELIN TIRES.
FRESH FULL SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE.
2015 INFINITI Q70 BEAUTULLY SPEC'D ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FULLY LOADED 3.7L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 171,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER SEATING FRONT AND BACK, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA WITH BIRDS EYE VIEW, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, POWER REAR SUN SHADE, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, GPS/NAVIGATION, MANY DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
