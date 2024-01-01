Menu
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>BRAND NEW SET OF MICHELIN TIRES.</p><p>FRESH FULL SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE.</p><p>2015 INFINITI Q70 BEAUTULLY SPECD ALL-WHEEL DRIVE FULLY LOADED 3.7L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 171,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER SEATING FRONT AND BACK, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA WITH BIRDS EYE VIEW, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, POWER REAR SUN SHADE, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, GPS/NAVIGATION, MANY DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

171,500 KM

$19,999

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

Used
171,500KM
VIN JN1BY1AR9FM560477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

