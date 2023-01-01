Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><em>Dealer #4660</em></strong></span></p><p><em>Beautifully detailed <strong>2015 Jeep Patriot </strong>has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 2.4L Dual VVT paired with an <strong>4x4</strong> drivetrain.</em></p><p><em>Come down to our dealership  <strong>The Car Guy Inc </strong>at<strong> 2850 Dugald Road </strong>to check it out!!!</em></p><p><strong>Some of the features Includes: </strong></p><ul><li>Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT</li><li>Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start</li><li>3.36 Axle Ratio</li><li>GVWR: 4,575 lbs</li><li>Transmission w/Autostick Sequential Shift Control</li><li>Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive</li><li>Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls</li><li>Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls</li><li>4 Speakers</li></ul><p>and many more…</p><p>Contact us now @ </p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Office # (204) 255-1297 </strong></span></p><p>Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 </p><p>Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 </p><p>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p><strong>Address:</strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;><em>2850 Dugald Road.</em></span></p><p><strong>   Hours:</strong> <em>10AM -6PM Monday to Friday</em></p><p><em>               10-5 on Saturdays!</em></p>

Vehicle Description

Dealer #4660

Beautifully detailed 2015 Jeep Patriot has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 2.4L Dual VVT paired with an 4x4 drivetrain.

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Some of the features Includes: 

  • Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start
  • 3.36 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 4,575 lbs
  • Transmission w/Autostick Sequential Shift Control
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
  • 4 Speakers

and many more…

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

