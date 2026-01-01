$7,690+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Jeep Patriot
north
2015 Jeep Patriot
north
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,690
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
202,960KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB3FD108881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,960 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JEEP PATRIOT NORTH
🌟FRESH SAFETY
🌟CLEAN TITLE
🌟2.4L ENGINE
🌟4WD
🌟AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
🌟202,960 KM
Price $7,690 + Taxes
📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)
585 McGregor Street
Winnipeg.
☎️204-887-4663
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
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204-589-XXXX(click to show)
$7,690
+ taxes & licensing>
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
204-589-6047
2015 Jeep Patriot