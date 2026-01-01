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<p>2015 JEEP PATRIOT NORTH</p><p>🌟FRESH SAFETY<br>🌟CLEAN TITLE<br>🌟2.4L ENGINE<br>🌟4WD<br>🌟AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION<br>🌟202,960 KM</p><p>Price $7,690 + Taxes</p><p>📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)<br>     585 McGregor Street<br>     Winnipeg.<br>☎️204-887-4663</p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

202,960 KM

Details Description Features

$7,690

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Patriot

north

Watch This Vehicle
14227235.815547623?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33818

2015 Jeep Patriot

north

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,690

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
202,960KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB3FD108881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,960 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP PATRIOT NORTH

🌟FRESH SAFETY
🌟CLEAN TITLE
🌟2.4L ENGINE
🌟4WD
🌟AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
🌟202,960 KM

Price $7,690 + Taxes

📍Hiru Auto Sale & Services (#5654)
     585 McGregor Street
     Winnipeg.
☎️204-887-4663

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

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204-589-XXXX

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204-589-6047

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$7,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2015 Jeep Patriot