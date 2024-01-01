Menu
Dealer permit #4176

2015 Kia Forte

39,391 KM

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte

LX

11985552

2015 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,391KM
VIN KNAFK4A61F5269048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Temptation Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Kia Forte