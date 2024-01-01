$14,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,391KM
VIN KNAFK4A61F5269048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Temptation Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
Interior
Engine Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
2015 Kia Forte