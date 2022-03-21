$45,600+ tax & licensing
$45,600
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2015 Outdoors RV Glacier Peak
28RKS Platinum - 33 Ft Dbl Slide 5th Wheel, U Dinette, Fireplace
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
- Stock #: TR7471
- VIN: 51W573425F1009045
- Mileage 0 KM
Meticulously kept by the previous owner, the 28RKS floorplan is the largest of the bunch. Platinum package includes a U-Shaped Dinette......Wraparound Kitchen......Loads of Cabinetry......Electric Fireplace......Flat Screen TV......Dimmer Switch for Lighting......Sofa & Leather Recliner......Yacht-Style Ceiling......Master Bedroom w/ Slideout (huge) Closet & TV......Blackout Blinds throughout......Outdoor Wash Station......Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment Systems If you value quality construction, you owe it to yourself to check out any of the Outdoors RV brands: Creekside, Timberridge, Blackstone, Trail Series, Back Country or Glacier Peak. This 5th wheel just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
About Outdoors RV
Built for customers who desire to enjoy the Outdoors, no matter the terrain or weather. Outdoors RV calls it Mountain Tough Four Seasons Camping. Just like the picturesque valley where their factory is located, the RV adventurer of the Western United States and Western Canada will find beautiful pristine alpine lakes, rugged snow capped mountains, lush rain forests, beautiful desert landscapes, and incredible ocean views to explore. At Outdoors RV we are proud RV owners and love the Outdoor lifestyle. In our many adventures we have had customers tell us that they wished a manufacturer would build an RV that was designed for our nature backyard versus the industry standard that is designed for the pavement and the 3 summer months.
Outdoors RV answers the call in designing four different series of RVs. Our goal is not to be the largest RV manufacturer in the country nor follow market share graphs. We simply want to design and build great RVs for you to explore what nature offers all of us year round here on the West Coast and Western Canada.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5