2015 Outdoors RV Glacier Peak

0 KM

Description

$45,600

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

28RKS Platinum - 33 Ft Dbl Slide 5th Wheel, U Dinette, Fireplace

28RKS Platinum - 33 Ft Dbl Slide 5th Wheel, U Dinette, Fireplace

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Used
  Listing ID: 8790830
  Stock #: TR7471
  VIN: 51W573425F1009045

Vehicle Details

  Stock # TR7471
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RARE FIND! GLACIER PEAK PLATINUM EDITION! *** 33 FOOT COUPLES FIFTH WHEEL BUILT BY OUTDOORS RV!! *** Ever heard of Outdoors RV? Most people haven't... but you should! A boutique (small volume) manufacturer from Oregon, their mission is to build high quality trailers suitable for 'Mountain Tough Four Seasons Camping'. Definitely not the lightest camper around, they make a conscious decision to build their trailers prioritizing strength, insulation, resilience and durability. Not just a three month of the year trailer, this is one you could bring with you just about anywhere!

Meticulously kept by the previous owner, the 28RKS floorplan is the largest of the bunch. Platinum package includes a U-Shaped Dinette......Wraparound Kitchen......Loads of Cabinetry......Electric Fireplace......Flat Screen TV......Dimmer Switch for Lighting......Sofa & Leather Recliner......Yacht-Style Ceiling......Master Bedroom w/ Slideout (huge) Closet & TV......Blackout Blinds throughout......Outdoor Wash Station......Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment Systems If you value quality construction, you owe it to yourself to check out any of the Outdoors RV brands: Creekside, Timberridge, Blackstone, Trail Series, Back Country or Glacier Peak. This 5th wheel just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!



About Outdoors RV
Built for customers who desire to enjoy the Outdoors, no matter the terrain or weather. Outdoors RV calls it Mountain Tough Four Seasons Camping. Just like the picturesque valley where their factory is located, the RV adventurer of the Western United States and Western Canada will find beautiful pristine alpine lakes, rugged snow capped mountains, lush rain forests, beautiful desert landscapes, and incredible ocean views to explore. At Outdoors RV we are proud RV owners and love the Outdoor lifestyle. In our many adventures we have had customers tell us that they wished a manufacturer would build an RV that was designed for our nature backyard versus the industry standard that is designed for the pavement and the 3 summer months.

Outdoors RV answers the call in designing four different series of RVs. Our goal is not to be the largest RV manufacturer in the country nor follow market share graphs. We simply want to design and build great RVs for you to explore what nature offers all of us year round here on the West Coast and Western Canada.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

