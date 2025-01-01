$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Laramie - 3.0L ECO DIESEL - BC TRUCK
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,820 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 FOR SALE – 2015 RAM 1500 LARAMIE ECO DIESEL 🚨
💥 100,820 KM | 3.0L V6 EcoDiesel | 4x4 💥
📍 BC Unit – Clean & Well Maintained
The 2015 RAM 1500 Laramie delivers the perfect balance of power, efficiency, and luxury. Powered by the legendary 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, this truck offers impressive torque, towing strength, and fuel economy — making it ideal for both work and everyday driving.
✨ Key Features & Highlights:
✅ Laramie Edition – premium luxury trim
✅ Leather interior with heated & cooled seats
✅ Heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort
✅ 8.4” Uconnect touchscreen with navigation & Bluetooth
✅ Premium Alpine sound system
✅ Dual-zone automatic climate control
✅ Backup camera & parking sensors
✅ Chrome accents, bumpers & grille
✅ Power-adjustable seats with memory settings
✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with plenty of room
✅ 4x4 capability – ready for all Canadian seasons
✅ Tow package for all your hauling needs
🔥 This BC truck is clean, low mileage, and built to last. Whether you need a daily driver with comfort or a capable workhorse, this Laramie EcoDiesel is the perfect fit.
📍 Available now at Platinum Auto Sales
DEALER PERMIT # 4744
STOCK # 1604
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
