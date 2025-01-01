Menu
🚨 FOR SALE – 2015 RAM 1500 LARAMIE ECO DIESEL 🚨

💥 100,820 KM | 3.0L V6 EcoDiesel | 4x4 💥
📍 BC Unit – Clean & Well Maintained

The 2015 RAM 1500 Laramie delivers the perfect balance of power, efficiency, and luxury. Powered by the legendary 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, this truck offers impressive torque, towing strength, and fuel economy — making it ideal for both work and everyday driving.

✨ Key Features & Highlights:
✅ Laramie Edition – premium luxury trim
✅ Leather interior with heated & cooled seats
✅ Heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort
✅ 8.4" Uconnect touchscreen with navigation & Bluetooth
✅ Premium Alpine sound system
✅ Dual-zone automatic climate control
✅ Backup camera & parking sensors
✅ Chrome accents, bumpers & grille
✅ Power-adjustable seats with memory settings
✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with plenty of room
✅ 4x4 capability – ready for all Canadian seasons
✅ Tow package for all your hauling needs

🔥 This BC truck is clean, low mileage, and built to last. Whether you need a daily driver with comfort or a capable workhorse, this Laramie EcoDiesel is the perfect fit.

 

📍 Available now at Platinum Auto Sales DEALER PERMIT # 4744

STOCK # 1604

FRESH MB SAFETY

200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX available

LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC All trades considered

Extended Warranty available

Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD! THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS

MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT

Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4

REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL! Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

